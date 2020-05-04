Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,853 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000.

NEAR stock opened at $49.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average is $49.89. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

