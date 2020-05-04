Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 152.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 834.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $122.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.26. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $98.44 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $396,513.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

