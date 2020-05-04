Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 819 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 57.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $38.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average of $50.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

TAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.