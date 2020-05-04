Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BILL. August Capital Management V L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,231,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,604,000. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $55.73 on Monday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $64.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. First Analysis started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

