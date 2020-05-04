Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 186.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,707 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth about $2,216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 699,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in UBS Group by 26.0% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. DZ Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $2,150,794.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 765,316 shares of company stock worth $6,495,034. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS opened at $10.39 on Monday. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. UBS Group had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

