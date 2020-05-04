Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 821.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 22.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Premier by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 875,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 41,731 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier in the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Premier by 22.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Premier in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.64.

Premier stock opened at $32.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12. Premier Inc has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $40.13.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Premier had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.10%. The business had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

