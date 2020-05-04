Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,818,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 39,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $663,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 578,644 shares in the company, valued at $15,050,530.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 26,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.87 per share, with a total value of $501,564.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 545,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,793.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 90,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,870. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $28.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.33. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assured Guaranty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

