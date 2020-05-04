Parallel Advisors LLC Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 110.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Xylem by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $69.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.01.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on XYL shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

In other news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

