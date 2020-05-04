Parallel Advisors LLC Has $109,000 Holdings in Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the fourth quarter worth $608,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard stock opened at $2,966.49 on Monday. Seaboard Corp has a 1-year low of $2,614.00 and a 1-year high of $4,637.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $98.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Seaboard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.