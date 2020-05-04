Parallel Advisors LLC Has $104,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Universal Technical Institute worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $209.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.65, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $9.76.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Argus raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

