Parallel Advisors LLC Has $103,000 Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 21.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,264,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582,527 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in VF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,715,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $768,931,000 after purchasing an additional 511,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in VF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,469,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $445,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,550,000 after purchasing an additional 165,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in VF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,152,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.59.

VF stock opened at $55.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of VF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

