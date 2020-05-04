Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $3,384,163.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE:IPG opened at $16.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

