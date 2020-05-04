Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 778.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $119.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.19. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $170.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Bank of America cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BNP Paribas cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

