Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,873,000 after buying an additional 18,624 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 163,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,894,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 94,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $108.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average of $121.37. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $135.19.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.