Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 783 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,227,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,162,000 after purchasing an additional 597,306 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Splunk by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,435 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Splunk by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,177 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $134.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 1.53. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $176.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. Splunk’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $40,124.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $2,116,276.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,853,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,003 shares of company stock valued at $13,449,538 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. First Analysis cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.88.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.