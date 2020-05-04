Parallel Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Avantor by 3,328.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $16.81 on Monday. Avantor Inc has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $350,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,088.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

