Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 607 Shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cna Financial were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cna Financial by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,135,000 after purchasing an additional 645,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cna Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,189,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cna Financial by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,157,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,883,000 after buying an additional 254,871 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cna Financial by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,125,000 after buying an additional 109,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cna Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,121,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,250,000 after buying an additional 95,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

CNA stock opened at $29.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Cna Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Cna Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cna Financial Corp will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cna Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cna Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

