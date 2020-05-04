Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Barclays

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Owens-Illinois from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens-Illinois from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens-Illinois presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.20.

OI stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. Owens-Illinois has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a positive return on equity of 48.09%. Owens-Illinois’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Markel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 4th quarter worth about $4,175,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 232,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 47,252 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 25,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

