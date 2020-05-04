Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director Amy Joy Satov Sells 4,600 Shares of Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Director Amy Joy Satov sold 4,600 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.68, for a total transaction of C$16,928.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,575 shares in the company, valued at C$83,076.

The stock has a market capitalization of $999.39 million and a P/E ratio of -12.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Osisko Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$1.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.19.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Mining Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSK. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.46.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

