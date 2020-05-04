Oppenheimer Weighs in on Dana Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Dana in a report issued on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Dana had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

DAN stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Dana has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $20.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 17,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

