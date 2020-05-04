Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,828 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 7.8% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 75,204 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,859,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 29,202 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $174.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,359.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.27 and a 200-day moving average of $158.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

