Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Purchases $15,924.00 in Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $15,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OVLY opened at $13.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.35. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVLY. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 346,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

