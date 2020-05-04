Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Amplify Energy worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 190,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Shares of Amplify Energy stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. Amplify Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.81 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Roth Capital cut shares of Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Amplify Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

In other Amplify Energy news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 43,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $46,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.