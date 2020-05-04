Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 81,042 Shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,042 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BBVA Banco Frances were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Get BBVA Banco Frances alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBAR opened at $2.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $533.06 million, a PE ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. BBVA Banco Frances S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. BBVA Banco Frances had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 56.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

BBVA Banco Frances Profile

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for BBVA Banco Frances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBVA Banco Frances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.