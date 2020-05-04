Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 81,042 Shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,042 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BBVA Banco Frances were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BBAR opened at $2.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $533.06 million, a PE ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. BBVA Banco Frances S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $12.58.
BBAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.
BBVA Banco Frances Profile
BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.
Further Reading: Return On Assets
Receive News & Ratings for BBVA Banco Frances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBVA Banco Frances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.