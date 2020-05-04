Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 372,100 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,100 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Amplify Energy worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMPY. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the third quarter worth $284,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth $619,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 822.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 353,309 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPY opened at $1.41 on Monday. Amplify Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $57.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $77.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.81 million.

In other Amplify Energy news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 43,112 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $46,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMPY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Amplify Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Amplify Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Energy Corp (NASDAQ:AMPY).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.