Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,800 Shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OneSmart International Edun Gr were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 50,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 34,023 shares in the last quarter. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:ONE opened at $4.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $8.94.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

