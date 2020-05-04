Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,125 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 510.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR opened at $4.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.52. Kezar Life Sciences Inc has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $165.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Franklin Fowler acquired 38,461 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,383.00. Also, CFO Marc Belsky acquired 15,384 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,152.00. Insiders have acquired 3,980,460 shares of company stock worth $10,421,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

