Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Coastal Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Coastal Financial stock opened at $12.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. Coastal Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $18.58.

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million.

In other Coastal Financial news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $64,080.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Coastal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It generates a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

