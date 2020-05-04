Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Ohio Valley Banc worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter worth $54,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

In other Ohio Valley Banc news, Director Edward J. Robbins purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.23 per share, with a total value of $58,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,808.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ OVBC opened at $25.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.71. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $120.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

Ohio Valley Banc Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.