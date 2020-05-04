Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,340 Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,365,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $27.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

