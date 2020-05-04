NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.09% of NuVasive worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 424 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on NUVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $58.54 on Monday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.41.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

