Nikulski Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 76,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 6.1% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 12,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 10.6% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 18.9% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $105.50 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $190.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

