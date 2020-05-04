NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 556 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,566,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,456,000 after purchasing an additional 580,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,723,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,251,000 after purchasing an additional 244,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $92,639,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,196,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,006,000 after purchasing an additional 37,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,172,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,712,000 after purchasing an additional 152,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $23.60 on Monday. Iron Mountain Inc has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

In related news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

