NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 514 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 245,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 23,152 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $75,955,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics alerts:

HZNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.21.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $34,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,797.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 93,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $3,306,828.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 963,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,928,744.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 144,106 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,958 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $35.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.79.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.25 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 44.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.