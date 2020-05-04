NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 2,909 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,188,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,275,000 after acquiring an additional 325,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,020,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,967,000 after purchasing an additional 46,111 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,796,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,115,000 after purchasing an additional 192,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,413,000 after buying an additional 328,396 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,576,000 after buying an additional 869,387 shares during the period.

SPEM opened at $29.55 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.53.

