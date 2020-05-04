NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,269 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in CSX by 8.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CSX by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,054,000 after buying an additional 275,470 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CSX by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 276,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,150,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in CSX by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $65.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.67. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.