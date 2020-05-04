NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 110 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BDX opened at $251.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.