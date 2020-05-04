NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $68.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.53.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $60.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Scott Arnold Dahnke acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.01 per share, with a total value of $400,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,597 shares in the company, valued at $30,758,951.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

