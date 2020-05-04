NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $256,321,000 after buying an additional 498,416 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,072,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $248,002,000 after purchasing an additional 224,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,680 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $219,852,000 after purchasing an additional 52,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 950,252 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $219,746,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Dougherty & Co cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $283.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.31.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 8,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $184.62 per share, with a total value of $1,500,406.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,805.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $194.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.77 and a 200-day moving average of $214.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.15 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $251.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.