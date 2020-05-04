NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 525.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTH. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

PTH stock opened at $97.15 on Monday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $104.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.70.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

