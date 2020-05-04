NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 1,540.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter.

ISD opened at $12.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $15.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%.

In other news, Director Scott E. Benjamin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

