NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) by 394.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYGH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,123,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 191,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,159,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYGH opened at $78.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.55. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.