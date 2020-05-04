NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 401.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 397,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 117,791 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 608,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,783,000 after acquiring an additional 86,427 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 681,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after buying an additional 66,398 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 115,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 61,464 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $32.63 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $38.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.