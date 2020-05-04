NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $129,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 204.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Diageo by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $137.13 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.63 and its 200-day moving average is $152.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.