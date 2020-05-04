NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $127,000 Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $77.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.60. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $100.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $119,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,631.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,334 shares of company stock worth $3,198,724. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.