NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $125,000 Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter worth $28,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 105,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,422,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

RJF opened at $63.18 on Monday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $102.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average of $83.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.49 per share, with a total value of $768,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $820,246.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.