NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $120,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:UJUL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:UJUL) by 482.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,328,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,109,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,879,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF alerts:

Shares of UJUL opened at $24.03 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:UJUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.