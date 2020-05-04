NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $119,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $38.60 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.36.

