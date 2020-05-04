NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $117,000 Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Toro were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter worth $81,847,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter worth $33,106,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Toro by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,633,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,806,000 after acquiring an additional 185,815 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Toro by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 205,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after acquiring an additional 84,404 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

Shares of TTC opened at $62.52 on Monday. Toro Co has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $84.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average is $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $767.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toro Co will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Toro’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Toro in a research note on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.