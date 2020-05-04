NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 500.6% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $768,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,270.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $62.85 on Monday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $68.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -216.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.31.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.48%.

QTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

